HONOLULU Leaders of Pacific Rim countries are holding their annual Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Hawaii on Saturday and Sunday.

On the agenda -- promoting free trade and liberalizing regulations in order to strengthen economic growth.

Following are quotes from leaders addressing the APEC summit and an APEC CEO summit held on the sidelines. ]

CHINESE PRESIDENT HU JINTAO

GROWTH: "Under the current circumstances, we must be firmly committed to maintaining and promoting stability, with a special emphasis on ensuring growth"

"Developed countries should fulfill their responsibilities and obligations and take more concrete action."

INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC ORDER: "We need to improve the mechanism for global economic government and build an equal and more balanced model for development."

"The new mechanism for global economic governance should reflect the changes in the world economic landscape. It should observe the principle of mutual respect and collective decision making and increase the representation and voice of emerging markets and developing countries."

GREEN GROWTH:

"We should actively promote the idea of green development and respect the choice independently made by APEC members to independently pursue green growth on the basis of their resource endowment, stage of development and capacity."

"We should enhance dissemination of and cooperation in green technology, help developing APEC Members build environmental industries, avoid new green trade barriers and strive for simultaneous progress in environmental protection, trade and development."

CHINA'S ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT:

China "should make innovation a main driver of growth."

TRADE:

"(We) should uphold the multilateral trading regime and deepen regional integration .... should fulfill our commitments, firmly oppose and jointly resist protectionism of all forms."

"We should advance the Doha round negotiations and endeavor to reap an early harvest agreement within this year on giving tariff-free, quota-free products from the least-developed countries."

REGIONAL FREE TRADE:

"China supports steady efforts to build a Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific on the basis of the East Asia Free Trade Area, the Comprehensive Economic Partnership for East Asia and the Transpacific Strategic Economic Partnership agreement, with those achieving economic integration in the Asia-Pacific region."

CANADA'S PRIME MINISTER HARPER

"In the past few years, our Government has been aggressively expanding commercial relations with the Asia-Pacific region to create jobs and economic benefits here at home,"

"Our efforts are yielding results. We are maximizing opportunities for our entrepreneurs through innovative trade, investment, air, and science and technology agreements. We are also attracting regional investment to Canada by ensuring a speedier transport of goods through a much strengthened Asia-Pacific Gateway."