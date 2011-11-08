Here are some key facts about the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group, which is meeting in Hawaii from November 12-13.

MEMBERSHIP

* APEC's 21 economies account for about 41 percent of the world's population (almost 3 billion people), 54 percent of its gross domestic product and 44 percent of global trade.

* The group includes the world's three biggest economies -- the United States, China and Japan -- and some of the fastest-growing emerging ones in Indonesia, Thailand and Mexico.

* The other members are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan (under the name Chinese Taipei) and Vietnam.

MISSION

* APEC was launched in 1989 in Australia as an informal dialogue among 12 members. Its leaders have met annually since 1993, focusing mainly on promoting free trade. The group operates by consensus with no framework to negotiate binding agreements. But it has a permanent secretariat in Singapore and sponsors more than 100 formal and informal meetings a year.

* At the 1994 meeting in Indonesia, members adopted the "Bogor Goals" that called for industrialized nations to realize free and open trade and investment by 2010, and by 2020 for developing economies. Last year, leaders said 13 countries had made "significant progress" but more work remained to be done.

ISSUES

* The United States, hosting the meeting this year for the first time since 1993, is pushing for progress in three main areas: boosting use of clean energy and other environmental technologies, reducing regulatory barriers to trade and strengthening regional economic integration.

* The ministers and leaders will look at various ways of creating a Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP), which would become the world's largest by far if it is achieved.

* Last year, leaders acknowledged the U.S.-led Transpacific Partnership as one path to the FTAAP, along with other regional undertakings centered around the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

* Transpacific Partnership countries -- namely the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Brunei, Chile and Peru -- are expected to announce the broad outlines of a deal this weekend in Honolulu and potentially set a deadline for finishing the talks.

* Japan's new prime minister, Yoshihiko Noda, has signaled he is keen to join the Transpacific Partnership to reignite growth in a country with a shrinking and aging population.

* China, which already has a free trade agreement with ASEAN, has said it is watching the Transpacific Partnership but has no immediate plans to join the negotiations.

ATTIRE

* APEC tradition calls for all participants to don native attire for a photo shoot on the meeting's last day, which is often the most memorable event of the annual meetings.

* Previous meetings have seen the leaders don Chilean ponchos, U.S. bombardier jackets, Chinese silk jackets, batik shirts, Korean Hanboks, Vietnamese silk tunics, New Zealand sailing jackets and Australian Drizabone raincoats.

* Last year in Japan, leaders posed for their final photo in business casual, meaning the 20 male leaders posed in suits and jackets without ties and the lone woman, Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, wore a black frock with white polka dots over black pants and a shirt.

* With U.S. unemployment stuck around 9 percent, President Barack Obama may be loathe to ask other world leaders to join him in a final photo dressed in the traditional attire of Hawaii, his birthplace.

(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by John O'Callaghan)