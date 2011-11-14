HONOLULU Japan is ready to extend a helping hand to Europe, once European countries show the resolve to tackle their debt problem in a unified manner, Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Sunday.

European nations need to implement the policy steps that were agreed upon earlier to address the crisis to regain market trust, Noda told a news conference in Hawaii, where he attended a weekend meeting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

"Europe needs to carry out the comprehensive strategic agreement reached the other day. That's the first step to regain market trust. This is the common understanding of APEC leaders, including myself," Noda said.

"If European countries show the resolve to overcome the crisis in a collective fashion, we would do what we can do and extend cooperation."

Japan is already the biggest holder of European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) bonds outside of the euro zone bloc. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)