U.S. President Barack Obama speaks before a Luau for APEC leaders after dinner during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Honolulu, Hawaii, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

HONOLULU President Barack Obama said on Sunday the vibrant Asia-Pacific region was "absolutely critical" to U.S. prosperity but growth needed to be balanced and sustainable.

At the start of a meeting with Asia Pacific leaders, Obama said their talks would focus on ways to foster green growth, to help small- and medium-sized companies export more goods and to promote market-based innovation policies.

(Reporting by Laura MacInnis and Caren Bohan; editing by Philip Barbara)