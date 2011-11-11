WASHINGTON President Barack Obama leaves on Friday for a 9-day Asia-Pacific tour aimed at deepening U.S. economic and security ties in the region, a top foreign policy goal of his administration.

Nervous about China's rising clout, U.S. allies such as Japan and South Korea will seek reassurances from Obama about America's staying power in the Pacific at a time of economic sluggishness and declining defense budgets.

He will fly to his native city of Honolulu on Friday to host the two-day Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Obama will hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of APEC, including one with Chinese President Hu Jintao on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Obama will fly to Australia to highlight military ties with a staunch ally. He will visit Canberra, the Australian capital, and Darwin in the country's Northern Territory.

He will arrive on the Indonesian island of Bali on Thursday evening to attend meetings with Southeast Asian nations and to participate in the East Asia Summit.

Here is an outline of the president's trip:

NOV. 11

-- Departs Washington on Friday and stops in San Diego to attend Carrier Classic basketball game aboard the USS Carl Vinson. He then flies to Honolulu for the APEC summit.

NOV. 12

-- Hosts meeting of Transpacific Partnership.

-- Attends APEC CEO Summit. Event format includes dialogue with Boeing CEO James McNerney.

-- Meets with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda

-- Meets with Russian President Dmitry Medvedev

-- Meets with China's Jintao

-- Hosts dinner and cultural program for APEC leaders

NOV. 13

-- Attends APEC opening plenary

-- Participates in leaders' dialogue with the APEC Business Advisory Council.

-- Attends closing plenary focused on green jobs

-- Holds news conference

-- Attends North American Leaders Summit with Mexican President Felipe Calderon and Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper

NOV. 14

-- Attends fund-raiser in Hawaii

NOV. 15

-- Departs Hawaii for Canberra

NOV. 16

-- Arrives in Canberra

-- Attends bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard

-- Holds press conference with Gillard

-- Attends dinner at Parliament House

NOV. 17

-- Attends wreath-laying ceremony at Australian war memorial

-- Speech to Australian Parliament focusing on U.S. engagement in Asia-Pacific

-- Visits local school with Gillard

-- Flies to Darwin

-- Visits memorial to USS Peary, a U.S. destroyer that was sunk by the Japanese during World War II

-- Delivers remarks to troops in Darwin

-- Flies to Bali

NOV. 18

-- Attends bilateral meetings with leaders of India, Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia

-- Attends U.S.-ASEAN bilateral meeting

-- Attends meeting with Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono

-- Attends dinner with East Asia Summit leaders

NOV. 19

-- Attends East Asia Summit, then departs for Washington

NOV. 20

-- Arrives back in Washington