HONOLULU Russia is unclear exactly what the United States is offering on the U.S.-Europe missile defense system, President Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, there are no agreements now and we do not quite understand what our partners are offering us," he said at a news conference after the APEC summit here.

"I think that in the nearest future Russia will work out reaction to all the problems linked with the U.S. missile defense in Europe," Medvedev added.

"I think that in the nearest future we will give expanded assessment of how Russia will react to the developments concerning missile defense, both currently and after (its launch) in 2015," he added.

The United States has invited Russia to monitor, using its own radars, the performance of U.S. interceptor missiles being deployed in and around Europe in what Washington says is a layered shield against missiles that could be fired by countries like Iran.