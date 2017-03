Philippine's President Benigno Aquino (C) and U.S. President Barack Obama (R) arrive for a news conference after their meeting alongside the APEC summit in Manila, Philippines, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

MANILA Philippines President Benigno Aquino said on Wednesday that he agreed with U.S. President Barack that laws on the freedom of navigation at sea should be upheld, a reference to the dispute with China over claims to the South China Sea.

He was speaking to reporters after a meeting with Obama on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in Manila.

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick)