LIMA New Zealand Prime Minister John Key said on Saturday that China would fill the void left by the United States if it backs away from promoting free trade in the Asia-Pacific region.

In a panel at the annual APEC summit, Key said U.S. President-elect Donald Trump should reconsider his position on the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement. Trump has vowed to pull the United States out of the TPP.

