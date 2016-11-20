U.S. President Barack Obama holds a press conference at the conclusion of the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Summit in Lima, Peru November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

LIMA U.S. President Barack Obama said not moving forward with the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact would undermine the U.S. position across the Asia-Pacific region.

He said he had heard calls for a less ambitious trade agreement that would exclude U.S. workers and businesses at a news conference at the APEC summit in Peru, the last stop of his last scheduled trip abroad as president.

