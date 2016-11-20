U.S. new home sales take a breather in December
WASHINGTON New U.S. single-family home sales fell to a 10-month low in December after three straight months of strong gains.
LIMA U.S. President Barack Obama said not moving forward with the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact would undermine the U.S. position across the Asia-Pacific region.
He said he had heard calls for a less ambitious trade agreement that would exclude U.S. workers and businesses at a news conference at the APEC summit in Peru, the last stop of his last scheduled trip abroad as president.
BRUSSELS The International Monetary Fund wants to fully participate in the latest Greek bailout, the head of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters on Thursday.
LONDON Oil prices were driven higher by a weakening dollar on Thursday, although gains were capped by plentiful supplies and bulging inventories in spite of efforts by producers to cut output.