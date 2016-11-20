U.S. new home sales take a breather in December
WASHINGTON New U.S. single-family home sales fell to a 10-month low in December after three straight months of strong gains.
LIMA Russia is ready to freeze its oil output - among the world's highest - at current level as there would be no problems for Moscow to do so, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.
OPEC nations are due to agree a world oil freeze pact with non-OPEC countries on Nov. 30.
"We will do everything that our partners from OPEC are expecting. To freeze crude production is not an issue for us," Putin told a news conference in Lima after the APEC summit.
He added that Russia's oil firms are ready to do so.
Putin also said he has seen a "high probability" that the deal aiming to prop up the markets and boost prices would be reached in an OPEC meeting next week.
(Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Sandra Maler)
BRUSSELS The International Monetary Fund wants to fully participate in the latest Greek bailout, the head of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters on Thursday.
LONDON Oil prices were driven higher by a weakening dollar on Thursday, although gains were capped by plentiful supplies and bulging inventories in spite of efforts by producers to cut output.