NEW YORK Apollo Global Management LLC, the alternative asset manager, reported a 71 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday as its private equity funds appreciated less and it took a compensation charge tied to the departure of its president.

Apollo (APO.N) has taken advantage of robust capital markets to cash out of many of its investments. The cash generated from performance fees, or so-called carried interest, increased in the first quarter, allowing it to pay out a higher dividend.

But its private equity funds appreciated just 2 percent in the quarter, slightly higher than the wider stock market but less than its 14 percent appreciation in the first quarter of 2013.

In the year-ago period Apollo recorded an accounting gain associated with a buyout fund's returns threshold.

The New York-based firm reported total economic net income (ENI) after taxes of $219 million versus $764 million in the first quarter of 2013. ENI is an earnings metric that takes into account the market value of its portfolio.

This translated into ENI of 55 cents per share after taxes, less than the average analyst estimate of 56 cents in a survey by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The resignation of Marc Spilker as president in March cost Apollo $45.6 million, or 8 cents in post-tax ENI per share, due to a non-cash expense associated with his equity-based compensation.

Apollo declared a first-quarter dividend of 84 cents per share, up from 57 cents a year ago.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)