Leon Black, Chairman and CEO Apollo Global Management, LLC, takes part in Private Equity: Rebalancing Risk session during the 2014 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

NEW YORK Asset manager Apollo Global Management LLC warned of a "very challenging" investment environment on Thursday as it posted an unexpected first-quarter loss after taking a hit in its private equity investments.

The loss, while unrealized, underscored the difficult environment faced by U.S. private equity firms such as Apollo this year in which an erratic financing market and unfavorable stock market valuations have cooled the pace of deal making.

Apollo reported an economic net loss of $73 million, or 18 cents per share, for the January-March period, compared with economic net income (ENI) of $93.5 million a year ago. Analysts expected ENI of 3 cents per share this quarter.

ENI, a key earnings metric for private equity firms, accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments, also known as the mark-to-market value.

The U.S. private equity industry has had a lethargic start this year as investor aversion to risk reduced funding for buyouts. Pricey stock market valuations also have damped the investment appetite of large private equity firms, which have tens of billions of unspent dollars.

Apollo, which has been more active than its peers in cobbling deals together this year, said the financing market for buyouts had picked up again, but warned the recovery may not last.

"The good times are rolling again, at least for this month, but you can't really predict what will happen," said Joshua Harris, a senior managing director at Apollo.

New York-based Apollo, which manages assets of $172.5 billion, said its private equity investments gained 0.5 percent in the first quarter, down from 2.3 percent in the same period a year ago.

In comparison, the U.S. S&P 500 stock index rose 0.8 percent for the period, while Apollo's peers have reported gains of up to 2 percent or a loss of 1 percent in their private equity investments.

Among Apollo's holdings that suffered included insurance company Athene Holding Ltd, whose fair value fell 11 percent from the previous quarter. U.S. insurers and financial advisers have slumped since the U.S. Department of Labor issued a rule in April that could affect the types of products they sell.

In a sign of tougher times, deals also appeared to be taking longer to close. Cash that was committed to new private equity investments in the first quarter, but had yet to be deployed, hit $4.4 billion, more than double from a year ago.

Apollo declared a dividend of 25 cents per share for the quarter.

(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing in New York; Editing by Bill Trott and Alan Crosby)