NEW YORK Asset manager Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Friday as sturdy financial markets buoyed its credit and buyout investments.
The upbeat report mirrored a broader trend of rebounding oil prices and a steady stock market, helping most leading U.S. buyout firms handily trump quarterly earnings estimates.
Economic net income, a key measure for U.S. private equity firms that accounts for unrealized investment gains or losses, totaled $230.8 million after taxes, more than double the $104 million earned a year earlier.
On a per share basis, economic net income was 58 cents, while analysts expected 45 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
New York-based Apollo said credit investments, which accounted for 71 percent of the total $189 billion managed at the end of September, appreciated 3.9 percent in the quarter. The gains were helped in part by a 3 percent rise in the fair value of Apollo's investment in insurance company Athene Holding Ltd.
Returns on buyout investments rose 2.6 percent in the quarter, lagging the 3.3 percent gain in the broader S&P 500 index .SPX.
Despite the strong earnings, Apollo generated only marginally more cash from a year earlier. Cash earnings stood at $148.5 million after taxes and payables, compared with $142.6 million seen a year ago. Apollo paid a dividend of 35 cents per share.
