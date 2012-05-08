Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N), the buyout firm headed by billionaire Leon Black, posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Tuesday as its portfolio delivered more in management and incentive fees it charges investors.

Apollo, whose investments include casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp CRZ.O, chemicals company LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB.N) and real estate investor Realogy Corp, reported higher economic net income (ENI), a measure of its profitability.

ENI rose to $462 million in the first quarter, from $376.6 million a year earlier. After-tax ENI per share was $1.10, up from 99 cents a year ago. Analysts in a Reuters poll were expecting 78 cents per share.

Total realized gains from carried interest -- Apollo's share of the investment profits of its funds -- were $159 million in the first quarter, an 8 percent increase year on year.

Apollo declared a first-quarter distribution of 25 cents per Class A share.

Assets under management were $86 billion at the end of the first quarter, 23 percent up year on year.

