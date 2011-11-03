Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) reported a third-quarter loss on Thursday as jittery markets forced it to mark down the value of its private equity and capital market portfolios.

Apollo, which invests in private equity, real estate and capital markets, posted economic net income, a measure of operating profit, that showed a loss of $1.14 billion, compared with a year-earlier profit of $315.3 million.

Adjusted ENI per share, which takes into account compensation and taxes, was a loss of $2.89, according to Reuters calculations. The analysts' forecast was for a loss of 80 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Apollo declared a third-quarter dividend of 20 cents per Class A share, 4 cents less than the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)