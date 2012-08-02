Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N), a private equity firm headed by billionaire Leon Black, said quarterly earnings plunged 66 percent as the value of its portfolio was dragged down by turbulent markets, albeit less than analysts expected.

Uncertainty over global economic growth and fears over Europe's sovereign debt crisis have clouded the outlook for alternative asset managers, whose reliance on healthy capital markets to sell or refinance their assets makes the timing and size of their profits difficult to forecast.

Apollo's funds still fared better than some of its peers. Its private equity portfolio appreciated 1 percent during the latest quarter, while Carlyle Group LP's (CG.O) depreciated 2 percent and Blackstone Group LP's (BX.N) lost 4.2 percent.

"We reported solid financial results for the second quarter despite a challenging global market environment," Black, who last month renewed his employment agreement as CEO of the firm for three years, said in a statement on Thursday.

New York-based Apollo failed to match a strong second quarter in 2011, when it exited investments including Hughes Communications Inc and its private equity funds appreciated in value much more than they did in the second quarter of 2012.

Economic net income (ENI), a measure of its profitability based on the current market value of its assets, fell to $42 million from $125.3 million a year earlier.

Realized carried interest income - Apollo's share of the investment profits of its funds - fell 69 percent to $56 million.

The drop in the value of Apollo's funds was driven by Apollo Investment Fund VI, whose private equity investments include casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR.O), cable TV operator Charter Communications Inc (CHTR.O) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH.O).

After-tax ENI per share was 5 cents, down from 31 cents a year earlier. Analysts' average forecast was a loss of 17 cents a share, according to a Thomson Reuters poll.

Assets under management were $104.9 billion at the end of June, up from $86.1 billion at the end of March. In April, Apollo's credit assets surpassed its buyout assets as the firm continued to diversify in a drive to make its earnings less volatile and easier for investors to anticipate.

Apollo shares were down more than 5 percent in early-afternoon trading. They are up 12.8 percent year-to-date, outperforming the S&P 500 Index .INX by 3.2 percentage points and the S&P Diversified Financial Services Index .GSPDIFN by 2.5 percentage points.

MANDATE WITH INSURANCE FIRM

The acquisition of credit manager Stone Tower Capital LLC, which closed on April 2, boosted Apollo's assets by $18 billion. On a conference call with analysts, Apollo President Marc Spilker cited the benefits of that deal.

"We are currently working on securing a mandate with a large insurance company that originally initiated dialogue with Stone Tower and is now seeking to invest across Apollo's broader credit platform," Spilker said.

Fundraising brought in $2.3 billion of new capital in the second quarter, including $1.6 billion for Apollo European Principal Finance Fund II, which focuses on non-performing loans, and $200 million in a credit-focused managed account for a sovereign wealth fund, Spilker said.

Apollo expects to start fundraising for the successor to its major buyout vehicle, the $14.7 billion Fund VII, later this year, he said. He cautioned that he did not expect strategic accounts to continue to bring in capital at the same pace.

Apollo, whose $7.1 billion acquisition of El Paso Corp's oil and natural gas assets ranks as the biggest leveraged buyout of 2012, said it invested $1.7 billion in private equity during the second quarter and had $6.6 billion in "dry powder" - capital available for buyouts - at the end of June.

The combined fair value of Apollo's private equity funds was 46 percent above their investment cost as of the end of June, down from 48 percent at the end of March.

But the El Paso deal proved a major driver of management fees in the quarter, with ENI from the management business coming in at $70.4 million, up from $30.5 million a year earlier, helping Apollo beat analysts' expectations.

Apollo declared a second-quarter distribution of 24 cents per Class A share.

Black, who took home $104.2 million in 2011 dividends as a result of his 24 percent stake in Apollo, describes himself as a contrarian who sees opportunities others do not. He founded Apollo in 1990 with former Drexel Burnham colleagues Joshua Harris and Marc Rowan.

With a net worth estimated by Forbes at $3.4 billion as of the end of March, Black, 61, is a prolific art collector and was revealed last month as the mystery buyer who paid a record $120 million for Edvard Munch's masterpiece "The Scream."

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek and John Wallace)