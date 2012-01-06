Shares of Apollo Group Inc APOL.O rose 6 percent after the for-profit education company reported a strong start to the year and said new student sign-ups rose for the first time in six quarters.

"This quarter was a major positive inflection point as this was the first time in more than a year that Apollo has put up a positive (student) start quarter," said William Blair analyst Brandon Dobell.

Apollo and the other college chains had seen student enrollments drop over the last few quarters after new government rules forced them to tighten admission policies.

On Thursday, the company posted a 12.7 percent increase in new student enrollment for the first quarter ended November 30, compared with over 40 percent declines seen last year.

It expects the growth to continue through the year.

At least two brokerages raised their price target on the stock.

Analyst sentiment on the stock has been on the rise, with the mean recommendation improving by 6 percent in the last three months, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

The Phoenix, Arizona-based company also said Charles Edelstein will retire as co-CEO and director on August 26, leaving Greg Cappelli to lead the company on his own.

Apollo's shares were up as much as 6 percent at $57, their highest in 19 months. The S&P 500 Education Services sub-index .GSPEDUS index was also up about 6 percent.

Apollo's results are seen as a proxy for the rest of the group as it runs the largest for-profit college chain, University of Phoenix, in the United States.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)