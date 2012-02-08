Apollo Investment Corp (AINV.O) posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on losses made on its investments, cut its quarterly dividend and said it may raise additional capital, sending its shares down 15 percent.

Chief Executive James Zelter said in a statement the dividend cut and the possible capital raise -- to provide a wider array of proprietary private financing -- will help reposition the company for growth in the current economic environment.

Business development companies invest in small firms in the initial stages of their development. They also loan money to small companies and provide consultation for a fee.

The company cut its fourth-quarter dividend to 20 cents from 28 cents in the third quarter.

The New York-based company's board authorized the management to explore raising $200 million of additional equity capital, either through a marketed deal or a rights offering.

"The equity is not necessary for us. But as I think we see a situation where we are having a lower degree or lessening of repayments (on investments), that was an option we want to have at our disposal," a company executive said on a post-earnings conference call.

Apollo Investment Corp also appointed Gene Donnelly, chief financial officer of Apollo Global Management (APO.N) as its interim CFO.

The company is managed by Apollo Investment Management, an affiliate of Apollo Global Management -- the buyout firm run by former Drexel Burnham Lambert banker Leon Black.

It also named Eileen Patrick to the newly created role of executive vice president of corporate strategy.

Q3 EARNINGS MISS

For the third quarter, the company earned net investment income of 20 cents per share, missing analysts' consensus estimates by 2 cents.

The earnings miss was largely attributable to a widening of net realized losses to $275 million, from $64.9 million a year ago.

This was primarily due to the exit of Grand Prix Holdings from Apollo Investment's portfolio, which took place in the December quarter.

In July 2010, InnKeepers USA Trust, a unit of Grand Prix Holdings, filed for bankruptcy protection. It emerged from its contentious 15-month bankruptcy in October.

Shares of the company, which have lost more than a third of their value in the last one year, fell to a low of $6.73 in morning trade. They recouped some of those losses and were trading down 11 percent at $7.04 on Wednesday afternoon on the Nasdaq.

About 10 million shares changed hands by 1420 ET, more than five times their 50-day average daily volume.

(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh and Eileen Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane, Unnikrishnan Nair)