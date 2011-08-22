NEW YORK Finding your way around the Disney's Magic Kingdom and locating a favorite character can be a daunting experience but a new app aims to make it easier.

In the advertisements, Mickey, Minnie and Goofy always seem to be nearby and eager to pose for a picture, but sometimes families have a different experience.

Hoping to bring reality closer to the fantasy, Disney Parks has launched Mobile Magic, an app to enhance visitors' experience with a GPS-tracking system.

The app helps find the locations of Disney characters, checks wait times for popular rides, finds a restaurant or the best shop to buy a souvenir and can track down your car in the parking lot after a long day.

"There are so many people who go to Disney time after time, and this a is very user friendly and practical app that everyone can use to make your trip more enjoyable," said Rick Laney, a spokesman for Cellular Sales Verizon Wireless.

The app allows users to play interactive trivia games with other people in the park, sets reminders when a show is about to begin, gives the local weather and helps to reserve a table in a restaurant.

The free app is the only official app for Disney Parks and is compatible with most smart phones.

