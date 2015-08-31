Snap surges after IPO banks give flurry of 'buy' ratings
Shares of Snap Inc jumped over 5 percent on Monday after several of the Snapchat owner's IPO underwriters handed it badly-needed "buy" ratings.
Apple Inc on Monday teamed up with network gear maker Cisco Systems Inc to improve the performance of its iPad and iPhone devices on Cisco's corporate network.
Cisco will provide services specially optimized for iOS devices across mobile, cloud, and on premises-based collaboration tools such as Cisco Spark, Cisco Telepresence and Cisco WebEx, the companies said in a statement.
Apple is expanding its foothold in the enterprise arena at a time when iPad sales are shrinking. Cisco, on the other hand, has been investing in products and services such as data analytics software, security and cloud-management tools.
Last year, Apple partnered with International Business Machines Corp to sell iPhones and iPads loaded with applications geared at enterprise clients.
Apple's shares were marginally down at $112.84 in late-afternoon trading, while Cisco was down about 1 percent at $25.75.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp wants its U.S nuclear unit to file for Chapter 11 protection from creditors as early as Tuesday, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter, seeking a quick ringfencing of losses before the Japanese parent's financial year ends.