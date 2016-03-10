Uber's communication head Rachel Whetstone to depart
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will not address a dispute over encryption between the U.S. Justice Department and Apple Inc (AAPL.O) during a trip to Texas on Friday, Kristie Canegallo, his deputy chief of staff, told reporters on a conference call on Thursday.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Chris Reese)
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
LONDON Interbank messaging service SWIFT, which is used to transfer trillions of dollars between banks every day, will launch a new tool to spot fraudulent messages, seeking to restore trust in the system after millions of dollars were stolen in cyber raids.