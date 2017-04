The Apple Store is seen in Santa Monica, California, United States, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON FBI Director James Comey and Apple Inc (AAPL.O) Senior Vice President and General Counsel Bruce Sewell will testify at a March 1 congressional hearing on encryption issues, the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee said in a statement on Thursday.

The hearing comes amid a dispute between the tech giant and the government over unlocking an iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino, California, shooters.

