The leaf on the Apple symbol is tinted green at the Apple flagship store on 5th Ave in New York April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) plans to hold a "special event" on Oct. 16, where it is expected to launch its new iPads, technology website Re/Code said, citing sources.

Apple executives were not immediately available for comment.

The iPhone maker is expected to unveil the new iPads and the latest updates to its iMac line, the website said, citing an article published by technology website 9to5Mac earlier this week. (on.recode.net/1CILf7a) (bit.ly/1qO3OxZ)

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)