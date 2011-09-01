Apple Vice President Eddy Cue speaks during the introduction of News Corporation's new iPad news publication ''The Daily'' in New York, February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc promoted veteran executive Eddy Cue to senior vice president of Internet software and services, marking one of the first personnel moves by new Chief Executive Tim Cook, who succeeded Steve Jobs last week.

Cue, who rose to prominence by managing the iTunes and App stores, will now also oversee Apple's advertising service called iAd and iCloud, underscoring the significance Apple attaches to the new remote-computing product that will be launched later this fall.

"He is a 22-year Apple veteran and leads a large organization of amazing people," Cook said in an email to employees, announcing Cue's expanded role. "Apple is a company and culture unlike any other in the world and leaders like Eddy get that. Apple is in their blood."

Cook also said Cue played a major role in creating the Apple online store in 1998, the iTunes Music Store in 2003 and the App Store in 2008.

(Reporting by Poornima Gupta; editing by Andre Grenon)