South African taxis block roads to main airport in Uber protest
JOHANNESBURG South African taxi drivers blocked roads to Johannesburg's airport on Friday, holding up thousands of travelers in the latest protest against ride-hailing app Uber.
Apple Inc is hoarding cash because of a "Depression-era mentality" and needs to unlock more value for shareholders, Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn told CNBC on Thursday.
Einhorn said Apple should issue preferred shares with a 4 percent yield, adding that if Apple issued $500 billion in such stock, it could unlock $320 per share in value.
(Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
JOHANNESBURG South African taxi drivers blocked roads to Johannesburg's airport on Friday, holding up thousands of travelers in the latest protest against ride-hailing app Uber.
NEW YORK Capital One Financial Corp has developed a "chatbot" named Eno, an automated program that can communicate with the bank's customers via text message to give them information on their accounts and help them make credit card payments from their smartphone.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.