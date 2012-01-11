The Apple Inc. logo hangs inside the newest Apple Store in New York City's Grand Central Station December 7, 2011, during a press preview of the store, which opens to the public on Friday. REUTERS/Mike Segar

LAS VEGAS Apple Inc, famous for giving CES the cold shoulder year after year, will field a larger presence at the world's largest trade show than many observers imagine.

More than 250 employees are registered to attend the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, according to a person familiar with Apple's plans.

One of the biggest gripes about CES is that Apple, which dominates consumer electronics, does not exhibit its wares at the show.

A reporter for Paid Content on Tuesday spotted Greg Joswiak, Apple's head of iOS product marketing walking around Sony Corp's booth at the convention center.

Apple officials could not immediately be reached for comment late Tuesday.

(Reporting By Liana B. Baker in Las Vegas, additional reporting by Poornima Gupta, Editing by Edwin Chan and Matt Driskill)

(Deletes incorrect line from paragraph four that blogger saw Apple's software chief Scott Forstall at CES)