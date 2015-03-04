The Apple logo is pictured at its flagship retail store in San Francisco, California January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc will delay the start of production on a larger, 12.9-inch iPad until around September because of problems involving the display panel supply, said a report by Bloomberg News citing people familiar with the company's plans as saying.

Production on the bigger tablet had been scheduled to begin this quarter, Bloomberg cited one of the people as saying.

(Reporting by Edwin Chan)