Apple says to add two more R&D centers in China
HONG KONG Apple will set up two new research and development centers in Shanghai and Suzhou in China, it said in a statement in its Chinese website on Friday.
FRANKFURT First there was bendgate... now brace yourself for hairgate.
Fresh from the online uproar over whether the shiny new iPhone 6 bends when carried around in pockets, Apple has been hit by a new complaint - that the handset traps users' hair or beards when they make calls.
It is difficult to gauge whether there is any real issue, but Twitter users have made #hairgate a rising social media trend, leading major news outlets to pounce on the story.
"The seam on my iPhone 6 where the aluminum meets the glass is definitely catching my hair and pulling it out," one user tweeted.
Bearded iPhone users have jumped on the bandwagon complaining that their facial hair gets yanked during calls, leading to spats over whether to treat #beardgate as a separate trend, or simply as a subset of #hairgate.
Apple was not immediately available to comment.
Jokers are having a field day, with the Twitter account of the Atlanta International Fashion Week speculating that it may be an elaborate plot against hipsters for whom facial hair has become de rigeur. Another user tweeted: "Congrats, Apple, for finally getting hipsters to shave."
For some it is a heaven-sent marketing opportunity; Gillette Co. [PGGIL.UL] was quick to tweet: "Your phone may be smarter than ever, but leave the shaving to the experts."
However, many iPhone 6 users were left to wonder what all the fuss was about.
"I have iPhone 6. Doesn't bend and doesn't snag hair. Who thinks up these things? Apple haters? Competitors?" tweeted Dr. John Wooten, a Virginia-based technical consultant.
(Editing by Pravin Char)
HONG KONG Apple will set up two new research and development centers in Shanghai and Suzhou in China, it said in a statement in its Chinese website on Friday.
SEOUL A South Korean court said on Friday it has reassigned Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee's bribery trial to another judge, following questions about the previous judge's connection to a woman Lee is accused of bribing.
BEIJING Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, is confident of closing the acquisition of U.S. money-transfer firm MoneyGram International Inc but says it has other options if the deal falls through, its top executive told Reuters.