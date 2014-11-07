White House tax reform may begin in late spring - Spicer
DUBLIN President Donald Trump may begin his overhaul of the U.S. tax code as early as late spring, White House spokesman Sean Spicer has told Ireland's Sunday Independent newspaper.
DUBLIN Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Friday that a European Commission case against Ireland over tax breaks given to Apple Inc is likely to fail.
The European Commission said in June it was making in-depth inquiries into tax arrangements reached by Ireland with Apple to see whether they represented unfair state aid.
"My legal advice is that the Irish authorities will win the case quite easily and that there isn't a very strong case by the Commission," Noonan told journalists after a meeting in Brussels. His comments were broadcast on RTE.
"It's more likely that investigation will be dropped rather than there being further investigations," he said.
A U.S. Senate committee investigation revealed last year that Apple had cut billions from its tax bill by declaring companies registered in the Irish city of Cork as not tax resident in any country.
Apple has denied receiving any selective tax treatment from the Irish authorities.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jane Baird)
DUBLIN President Donald Trump may begin his overhaul of the U.S. tax code as early as late spring, White House spokesman Sean Spicer has told Ireland's Sunday Independent newspaper.
DUBLIN Ireland stunned England 13-9 in the Six Nations on Saturday to deny their old rivals a second successive grand slam and end their hopes of a world record 19th victory in a row.
DUBLIN England coach Eddie Jones blamed himself for his team's 13-9 defeat by Ireland on Saturday that ended their hopes of a second successive Six Nations grand slam and a world record 19th victory in a row.