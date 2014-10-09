Toshiba Tec shares rise more than 6 percent on sale report
TOKYO Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp , the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) suppliers have delayed the production of a larger iPad to early next year, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The suppliers had planned to start producing the larger screen tablet in mass volume beginning in December, but have been struggling to produce enough new iPhones to keep up with demand, the WSJ said.
Foxconn Technology Co Ltd (2354.TW), which assembles iPhones and iPads, has 200,000 workers in China already putting together new iPhones and making items such as metal casings, the Journal said.
Apple is expected to launch the new iPads at an event on Oct. 16.
Asian suppliers expect Apple's larger tablet to have a 12.9-inch liquid-crystal-display screen with a resolution similar to the iPad Air launched in October last year, the WSJ said.
Data research firm IDC said in August that it expected tablet sales to slow globally in 2014.
Apple was not immediately available for comment.
The company said it sold more than 10 million of its new iPhones in the first weekend they were available in September.
AUSTIN, Texas The newest tool for internationally acclaimed organizing guru Marie Kondo in her global battle against messy rooms is an app.
LONDON A British intelligence agency has told political parties to protect themselves against potential cyber attacks, citing allegations that Russian hackers tried to influence last year's U.S. presidential election.