Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said it has identified and blocked malicious software applications targeting users in China.
Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW.N) said on Wednesday it discovered a new family of malware that can infect Apple products, underscoring the increasing sophistication of attacks on iPhones and Mac computers.
"We are aware of malicious software available from a download site aimed at users in China, and we’ve blocked the identified apps to prevent them from launching," Apple said in an email to Reuters.
"As always, we recommend that users download and install software from trusted sources," Apple said.
Palo Alto said it had seen indications that the attackers were Chinese. The malware originated from a Chinese third-party apps store and appeared to have mostly affected users within the country.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
WASHINGTON The top Democrat on a key House of Representatives committee has demanded a chance to interview executives of Wells Fargo & Co , which has been embroiled in a scandal over fake accounts, because she said Republicans already had that opportunity in December.