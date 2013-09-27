An Apple logo is reflected in the screen of a new Apple iPad at an electronics store in Mumbai April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Martha Stewart sits on the witness stand during testimony in Manhattan Supreme Court March 5, 2013 in New York. REUTERS/David Handschuh/New York Daily News/Pool

SAN FRANCISCO Martha Stewart broke her beloved iPad. Can someone from Apple rush over and fix it? She's waiting.

Stewart, the doyen of home products who parlayed her image as America's household guru into a multibillion dollar empire, took to Twitter to vent about her shattered tablet, which she says Apple Inc co-founder Steve Jobs gave her.

She is upset that the company has not sent anyone yet to pick it up for fixing, as per the tweet.

"I am still waiting for an apple rep to come pick up my IPad. No action yey (sic)," she tweeted to her nearly 2.9 million followers on Thursday, a day after breaking the device.

"I just dropped my iPad on the ground and shattered two glass corners. What to do?does one call Apple to come and pick it up or do I take it?," she tweeted on Wednesday.

Her litany of tweets elicited predictable jokes on Twitter, many of which made fun of her expectation that someone would come retrieve the tablet.

Consumers have to take their iPads to an Apple store to have it fixed or exchanged, depending on the warranty. Many third party vendors also repair broken screens.

Hours after expressing her disappointment with Apple, Stewart tweeted about a business idea she had.

"Maybe I have had a good entrepreneurial idea? Apple Now? Like same day delivery from Amazon? I think I am on to something. Same day fixit!!!"

Stewart, founder and director of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc, has a vast multimedia empire and can be seen regularly on television imparting tips on home decoration, cooking and gardening. Her eponymous brand -- on products such as cookware, bedsheets and home decor -- is among the more popular tags in department store Macy's Inc.

Earlier this year, Macy's and rival retailer JC Penney fought in court to exclusively sell her products.

At one point, she appeared to calm down and dismiss her outburst as a joke.

"So is it time to put out the fires and admit I was just pissed off at the fact my precious ipad shattered and I wanted to make light of it??" she said.

But Stewart's tweets then appeared to draw the ire of Apple public relations unit. She tweeted later on Thursday: "i cannot believe that Apple Public Relations is mad at me for tweeting about my Ipad and how to get it fixed! steve jobs gave it to me!"

"i wish i could explain everything here on twitter about the broken IPad, the stolen IPhone, the silly joke about repairs and my frustration!"

She then vowed to deal with the issue silently, but her tweets already had gone viral and provoked responses across the Twitter-verse.

A representative for Martha Stewart declined to comment, while an Apple spokeswoman did not return a call seeking comment.

(Reporting by Poornima Gupta; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)