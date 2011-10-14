A flower is seen next to a portrait of Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs at Apple's store in Sao Paulo October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Apple Inc has invited Silicon Valley's "biggest names" to a private memorial service to be held at the Stanford University campus on Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Those invited to the closed service included industry bigwigs and others closest to the Apple visionary, who died last week, the Journal cited several invitees as saying.

According to the invitation, guests have been asked to RSVP to Emerson Collective, a philanthropic organization founded by Jobs' wife, Laurene Powell Jobs.

An Apple spokesman did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

The event is separate from an October 19 celebration that Apple plans for all its employees at its Cupertino campus.

(Editing by Carol Bishopric)