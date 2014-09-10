Tech workers find communal living a solution for high rents
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
Apple Inc will charge fees from banks every time consumers use their iPhone to make purchases, a move that will give the company a cut of the growing mobile payments market, Bloomberg reported citing people with knowledge of the arrangement.
Apple unveiled a watch, two larger iPhones and the mobile payments service Apple Pay on Tuesday.
The new iPhones will come equipped with the payments service, which launches in the United States next month and allows users to pay for items in stores with their phones instead of physically presenting their credit or debit cards.
Under the deals struck individually with each bank, Apple will collect a fee for each transaction, the report said. (bloom.bg/1sgnb7V)
The introduction of the new payment service comes at a time when the U.S. mobile payments market is expected to see steep growth: Forrester Research forecasts U.S. mobile payments will reach $90 billion in 2017, a 48 percent increase from 2012.
Apple was not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
DETROIT California, the largest U.S. car market, plans to allow testing on public roads of self-driving vehicles without human backup drivers by the end of the year, state officials said Friday.
NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday denied a request to list what would have been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built to track bitcoin, the digital currency.