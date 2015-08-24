A woman holds up the iPhone 6 Plus at the Apple Store at Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Apple Inc said it would replace a limited number iPhone 6 Plus phone cameras due to faulty back cameras that take blurry photos.

The affected phones were mostly sold in a 4-month period between September 2014 and January 2015, Apple said on its website.

The company, whose shares were set to open at their lowest this year on Monday, said a small component in the affected 6 Plus's iSight back camera may fail.

Apple said it would replace the phone's camera free of charge if it takes blurry photos and falls into a particular serial number range.

Eligible serial numbers can be checked on Apple's website. (apple.co/1KaXcs9)

(The story corrects headline and first paragraph to say "replace" instead of "recall". The story was earlier corrected to say that the cameras will be replaced, not the phone)

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)