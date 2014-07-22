A man talks on an iPhone in Beijing July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SAN FRANCISCO Apple's iPhone unit sales in greater China jumped about 48 percent and Mac computer sales rose 39 percent in the June quarter, Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri told Reuters on Tuesday.

Lower-cost phones sold there by up-and-coming rivals, such as Xiaomi, appeared to be taking market share mainly from other companies that rely on Google's Android mobile software, Maestri added.

"We have a really good runway in front of us with China Mobile," Maestri said in an interview, referring to Apple's main carrier partner in the world's No. 2 economy.

(Reporting by Christina Farr and Edwin Chan; Editing by David Gregorio)