Tesla may launch in India this summer: Musk
Electric car maker Tesla Inc may enter the Indian market this summer, Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday.
SYDNEY South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co denied on Tuesday that it was close to reaching a settlement with Apple over their tablet-computer patent dispute.
"It is not going to be achievable your honor, given the positions advanced by each party," a lawyer for the South Korean firm told a court in Sydney when asked about the prospects for a settlement.
Media reports last week had suggested that Samsung was nearing a deal with Apple, which had brought the action against Samsung as part of its global patent dispute involving the iPad and Samsung's Galaxy 10.1 tablet.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram and Amy Pyett; Editing by Mark Bendeich)
Electric car maker Tesla Inc may enter the Indian market this summer, Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday.
Microsoft Corp has thought up another way to attract potential customers to its cloud computing service: deterrent against patent trolls.
SAN FRANCISCO/MOSCOW Russian cyber-security experts have scaled back cooperation with Western contacts after one of their number was arrested in Moscow on treason charges, making it harder to fight global online crime, U.S. law-enforcement and industry sources say.