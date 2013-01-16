AMSTERDAM A Dutch court, citing previous decisions in British courts, has ruled that some Samsung Electronics Galaxy tablets do not infringe an Apple design.

Wednesday's ruling by a district court in The Hague concerned the rounded corners of Samsung's Galaxy Tab 10.1, Galaxy Tab 8.9, and Galaxy Tab 7.7.

"We continue to believe that Apple was not the first to design a tablet with a rectangular shape and rounded corners and that the origins of Apple's registered design features can be found in numerous examples," Samsung said in a statement.

Apple and Samsung, the world's top two smartphone makers, are locked in patent disputes in at least 10 countries as they vie to win customers for their latest gadgets in the lucrative mobile market.

(Reporting by Sara Webb)