SEOUL Samsung Electronics, locked in a legal battle with its biggest client Apple, said on Thursday it was saddened by the death of the U.S. technology firm's iconic co-founder Steve Jobs.

"Chairman Steve Jobs introduced numerous revolutionary changes to the information technology industry and was a great entrepreneur. His innovative spirit and remarkable accomplishments will forever be remembered by people around the world. We would like to again express our sincerest condolences to Mr.Jobs' family and his colleagues," Samsung chief executive G.S. Choi said in a statement.

(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)