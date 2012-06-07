A shop assistant poses with the new Samsung Galaxy S III after it's launch at the Westfield shopping centre in west London, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS) said on Thursday the latest version of its flagship smartphone Galaxy S will go on sale in the U.S. market as planned, despite a sales injunction request filed by Apple (AAPL.O) to a U.S. court.

"Samsung believes Apple's request is without merit. We will vigorously oppose the request," the South Korean firm said in a statement.

"We would also like to assure consumers that the U.S. launch and sales of the GALAXY S III will proceed as planned."

U.S. sales of the third generation Galaxy S model, which hit store shelves in some 28 countries last week, have been widely expected to start later this month.

