The Apple logo is pictured at the company's flagship retail store in San Francisco, California January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

PARIS Shares in Apple (AAPL.O) traded in Frankfurt plunged 11 percent early, after the consumer electronics giant posted lower-than-expected revenue forecast.

Shares in Apple tumbled 10 percent to $463 in after-hours trade on Wall Street on Wednesday night, wiping out some $50 billion of its market value - nearly equivalent to that of Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N) and Dell DELL.O combined.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Christian Plumb)