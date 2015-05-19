The Apple logo is seen at the flagship Apple retail store in San Francisco, California April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Apple Inc had scrapped plans of introducing an ultra-high-definition television set more than a year ago, Wall Street Journal said citing sources familiar with the matter.

The iPhone maker is now focused on creating an online TV service and redesigning the Apple TV box, the report said citing its sources.

Wall Street Journal had in March reported Apple's plans of unveiling the online TV service in June and launching it in September.

The company is also expected to unveil a slimmer version of its Apple TV box with a redesigned remote control and revamped software, the Journal reported.

It hopes to feature the new offerings at its developers' conference next month, according to the report.

Apple was not immediately available to comment.

The company has long been expected to enter the consumer television market with a more wide-ranging product than its current Apple TV box that allows users to stream programs from iTunes and other sources.

