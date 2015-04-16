A customer looks over an Apple Watch in Palo Alto, California April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Apple Inc's watches will not be available to buy in-store in May, according to a memo from Apple retail chief Angela Ahrendts, the Telegraph reported.

Customers will be asked to order online to "get customers the model they want earlier and faster," according to the memo posted by the Telegraph.

Deliveries of the watches will begin on April 24.

The Apple Watch sport starts at $349 while the standard version comes in at $549 in the United States. High-end "Edition" watches with 18-karat gold alloys are priced from $10,000 and go as high as $17,000.

A spokesman for Apple declined to comment.

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)