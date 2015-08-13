Trump says Charter to invest $25 billion in U.S., hire 20,000 workers
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Friday that Charter Communications Inc has committed to investing $25 billion and hiring 20,000 workers over four years.
Applied Materials Inc (AMAT.O) reported a 9.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue as chipmakers spent more on technology used to make smartphones and memory chips.
Net income rose to $329 million, or 27 cents per share, in the third quarter ended July 26, from $301 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $2.49 billion from $2.27 billion.
WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday that he believes financial markets could improve "significantly" once they fully reflect the potential for U.S. economic growth from President Donald Trump's economic policies.