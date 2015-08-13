Applied Materials Inc (AMAT.O) reported a 9.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue as chipmakers spent more on technology used to make smartphones and memory chips.

Net income rose to $329 million, or 27 cents per share, in the third quarter ended July 26, from $301 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $2.49 billion from $2.27 billion.

(Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)