Applied Materials Inc (AMAT.O), the world's largest supplier of tools used to make semiconductor chips, forecast higher-than-expected profit and revenue for the current quarter, helped by rising demand in China.

Shares of the industry bellwether rose 7.3 percent in after-hours trading on Thursday as the forecast allayed some concerns about a slowdown in China affecting demand.

"In China, we are seeing growth in revenue and orders, both from Chinese manufacturers as well as multinational customers who are expanding their footprint," Chief Executive Gary Dickerson said on a conference call with analysts.

China has been ploughing tens of billions of dollars into building a competitive chip industry in a bid to cut down on imports and support domestic demand.

However, worries about demand in China, recently the fastest growing market for technology, has cast a shadow over the chip industry.

Applied Materials' sales in China, its second-biggest market after Taiwan, rose 12.7 percent to $462 million in the first quarter ended Jan. 31.

The company has been benefiting from higher demand for technology used to make 3D NAND memory chips, which can hold more data and are used in smartphones and solid-state drives.

Applied Materials said it expects investment in NAND chips to rise 25 percent in 2016.

Applied Materials said it expects second-quarter adjusted profit of 30-34 cents per share and revenue of $2.37 billion-$2.49 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 26 cents per share and revenue of $2.28 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The upbeat forecast overshadowed lackluster first-quarter results - both sales and profit fell during the period.

The company's net income fell to $286 million, or 25 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from $348 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 26 cents per share, edging past the average analyst estimate of 25 cents.

Net sales fell to $2.26 billion, compared with the average analyst estimate of $2.24 billion.

(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)