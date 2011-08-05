Raf Simons debuts Calvin Klein collection at New York Fashion Week
The runway debut of the first collection by Calvin Klein's new chief creative officer, Raf Simons, was the talk of the town on Friday, the second day of New York Fashion Week.
NEW YORK (Reuters Life!) - The FBI has launched a new app, its first mobile application, for parents to store and access pictures and other vital information about their children in case they ever go missing.
The free Child ID app is only available for use on iPhones but the Federal Bureau of Investigation said there are plans to expand it to other types of mobile devices.
"In the unlikely event that your child goes missing, you can quickly email the photos and information to the authorities," the FBI said in a statement.
The app includes tips on how to keep children safe, a checklist and a tab to easily email the secure information. Other features include guidance on what to do in the initial hours after a child goes missing, which the FBI says occurs every 40 seconds in the United States.
The agency also plans to add another feature that will enable users to upload other photos stored on their smartphone.
It said all data on the smartphone will remain only on the device unless it is sent to the authorities.
The app can be downloaded for free from the App Store on iTunes.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud)
LONDON Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
LONDON A new exhibition opened in London on Friday showing items ranging from 8,000 year-old basic flint tools to Roman coins and Victorian-era jam jars that were discovered during tunneling for the city's new Crossrail railway project.