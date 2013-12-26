Specialty drugmaker Aptalis Holdings Inc, owned by private equity firm TPG Capital LP, filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $500 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays and Evercore are underwriting the IPO, the company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus.

In October, Reuters had reported that the drugmaker appointed underwriters for an IPO after efforts to sell the company failed.

The filing did not reveal how many shares Aptalis planned to sell or their expected price.

The Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "APTA."

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)