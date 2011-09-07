JOHANNESBURG Shares in miner Aquarius Platinum AQPJ.J AXP.L (AXP.AX) fell 7.5 percent in Johannesburg on Wednesday as investors bet its Zimbabwe operations would have a tough time if JV partner Impala Platinum (IMPJ.J) gets squeezed by the government, analysts said.

At 1200 GMT, its shares in Johannesburg were down 7.50 percent at 25.90 rand, going well against the market grain as the wider all-share index .JALSH added 2.20 percent.

Zimbabwe, which is on a drive to get foreign miners to surrender majority ownership to local black investors, said on Tuesday a deal was "imminent" for Aquarius' AQP.AX Mimosa mine.

But its partner in the mine is Impala Platinum (IMPJ.J), whose Zimbabwe unit Zimplats (ZIM.AX) was threatened on Tuesday with prosecution and possible revocation of its mining license, putting a question mark over its operations.

"If its deal with the government was priced in before, it wouldn't be falling so bad. But if it loses its JV partner, how can it operate if it then only has 25 percent of the mine?" said one analyst who declined to be named.

