SYDNEY Australia's Aquila Resources AQA.AX expects to win the right to develop a multi-billion-dollar iron ore port, shrugging off any risks from a drop in iron prices and ending a long running battle between two of the country's wealthiest mining magnates.

The promise of ready buyers from Asia's burgeoning steel industries has created a stampede for iron ore in Australia to rival the nation's gold rush of the early 20th Century and the nickel boom of the 1960s.

"We have what the Chinese buyer wants," said Aquila Executive Chairman Tony Poli, one of Australia's most successful prospectors.

Since 2009, the price of iron ore has risen more in percentage terms than gold and oil.

Mine workers in Australia have come to refer to iron ore as "red gold" for the riches it brings, despite it being the second most abundant metal on the earth after aluminum.

Aquila and Fortescue Metals Group (FMG.AX), founded by Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest, a multi-billionaire, each want to construct the port of Anketell to meet the needs of new mines both firms are digging in the Pilbara.

The Western Australian state government, which stands to reap hundreds of millions of dollars in mining royalties once the port is built, has the final say on who conducts the work.

If Aquila wins it could speed up delivery of tens of millions more tonnes of ore to Asian mills and undermine the dominance of Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) (RIO.L) and BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) in the mineral-rich Pilbara iron belt on the western fringe of Australia.

In an interview, Poli said Aquila gained a leg up on Fortescue after last week winning a recommendation from Australia's Environmental Protection Authority that it be allowed to dig its mine and lay 285 km (175 miles) of rail to the coast at an estimated A$6 billion ($6.3 billion) cost.

"We are expecting a similar recommendation over the next several months on the port," Poli said.

He dismissed recent comments by Fortescue Chief Executive Nev Power that iron ore markets would soften by the time Aquila started production and cause strife for upstarts.

"Even if the price of iron ore fell to $70 a tonne (from $175 a tonne), we'd still be highly profitable," Poli said. "Our feasibility study shows the cost of producing iron ore and getting it to port on to a ship is as low as $20 a tonne."

Poli said Aquila, 15 percent owned by China's largest steel company, Baoshan Iron & Steel (600019.SS), can build the port and ship ore by 2014 at a rate of 30 million tonnes a year.

Fortescue, which is developing new mines of its own and is running out of room at the nearby Port Hedland terminal, wants to build Anketell to have an initial capacity of 100 million tonnes, which would require a longer construction period.

"The state is looking to see the port developed expeditiously," which helps Aquila's case, Poli said.

The boom in iron ore hinges on China's willingness to import much of the ore it needs rather than better exploit its own deposits, something Poli says will not change soon.

"China's cost of production domestically for iron ore is in excess of $100 a tonne, compared to the much lower cost of our ore," he said.

Fortescue in a statement said it was prepared to take a lead role in developing Anketell, but it would support the port's development no matter who is selected.

Poli was equally diplomatic: "We are still very keen to reach a situation which caters for their requirements," he said.

Poli said Baosteel and South Korean steel maker POSCO (005490.KS), which holds a 50 percent interest in the mining and rail project, "fully backed" Aquila's plans.

"We will be looking to see funding being put in place by the end of the September quarter with the China Development Bank," Poli said.

"I think Baosteel and POSCO would be very disappointed if we were not to start this next year," Poli said.

Ports in the Pilbara are at near capacity or off limits to newcomers, such as Aquila, leaving little choice but to build new ones.

Port Hedland handled a record 199 million tonnes of iron ore in fiscal 2011, 11 percent above the previous year.

Another multi-billion-dollar plan for a new Australian port to ship iron ore has appeared in danger of collapse due to cost overruns that have lifted boosted construction costs in just eight months by A$190 million to A$5.43 billion.

Australia has faced cost blowouts on a number of resource projects recently, but analysts still see the need for more ports to handle growing exports.

Poli has made most of his money in coal mining in Australia, where Aquila is in several joint ventures with Brazilian industrial giant Vale (VALE5.SA).

Forrest, after promoting everything from Cuban-style nickel mining to underground desert oceans, hit paydirt with iron ore in the last decade.

