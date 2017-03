SYDNEY Shares in Australia's Aquila Resources AQA.AX jumped almost 40 percent on Monday after China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) (600019.SS) and Australian rail company Aurizon Holdings (AZJ.AX) said they planned a $1 billion takeover of the iron ore developer.

Aquila shares hit a high of A$3.41 and last traded up 37 percent at A$3.35 compared with the A$3.40 per share cash offer.

(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Richard Pullin)